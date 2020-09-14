Industrial new orders decline 12.7pct in Romania seven months into 2020

Industrial new orders decline 12.7pct in Romania seven months into 2020. New orders in the manufacturing industries in Romania decreased by 12.7% in nominal values in the first seven months of 2020 compared with the same period last year, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS). According to INS, new orders in the manufacturing industries between January 1 and July 31, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019, decreased by 12.7% overall on decreases in the capital goods industry (-15.9%), consumer goods industry (-12.1%) and in the intermediate goods industry (-9.6%). The durable goods industry grew by 19.9%. July 2020 new orders in the manufacturing industries increased by 8.8% on a monthly basis on increases in the consumer goods industry (+ 10.3%), the durable goods industry (+10.0 %), capital goods industry (+ 8.6%) and in the intermediate goods industry (+ 8.5%). Y-o-y, July 2020 new orders in the manufacturing industries declined 4.7% on decreases reported in the consumer goods industry (-9.6%), the capital goods industry (-6.3%) and in the intermediate goods industry (-5.8%). The durable goods industry grew by 51.3%. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]