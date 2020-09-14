In first-day-of school remarks, Iohannis tells school children each of them gets to be superhero

In first-day-of school remarks, Iohannis tells school children each of them gets to be superhero. President Klaus Iohannis has sent a first-day-of-school message for new school year underlining the importance of complying with the special measures imposed amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Dear students, even if today we start a new school year differently than you used to, the enthusiasm, impatience and joy of returning to school have remained unchanged. We have all been living through a situation that a few months ago could only have been possible in books or films. Until we can defeat the virus that has changed the way of life for all of us, we will have to follow some special measures in school designed not to endanger your health or the health of your loved ones. You will have the opportunity to be a superhero who, when wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and listening to the guidance of teachers, protects parents and grandparents, the ones who are most at risk of falling ill. I have great confidence in you and together we shall overcome this period," Iohannis said in a prerecorded video message. He told teachers that this year their mission would be "extremely difficult" and that they would have to adapt to unforeseen situations. "Dear teachers, the beautiful mission you have chosen is becoming an extremely difficult one this year. The priority objective of providing quality education is now doubled by the need to carry out the educational act under as safe as possible for both students and staff health circumstances. We all walk in unfamiliar territory and that is why it will take a lot of patience, flexibility and energy; you will have to find internal resources and often adapt to unforeseen situations, but I am convinced that you will succeed in steering the children. However, I am convinced that you will be able to accompany the children on the fascinating journey of knowledge, whether you will be with them in class or at a distance, through online means of communication. I wish you a good school year and I want to thank you for your involvement!," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

