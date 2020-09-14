Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig wins her first WTA title in Istanbul

Romanian tennis player Patricia Tig won her first WTA Tour level title on Sunday, September 13, at the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul. She beat Canada's Eugenie Bouchard in the final, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(4). It was not an easy final for Tig, as she needed two and a half hours to win, (...)