School starts in Romania for around 2.8 mln students, with new learning models and COVID-19 prevention rules



School starts in Romania for around 2.8 mln students, with new learning models and COVID-19 prevention rules.

The new school year (2020-2021) starts in Romania on Monday, September 14, with special COVID-19 safety rules for around 2.8 million preschoolers and students in the country. The authorities announced different learning models for the new school year, based on each locality's epidemiological (...)