Gothaer Asigurari Reaches RON62.7M Share Capital

Gothaer Asigurari Reaches RON62.7M Share Capital. Gothaer Asigurari, the Romanian division of German insurer Gothaer, has increased its share capital by RON2.9 million at the end of 2019, but it also operated a capital decrease of RON25 million, reaching a share capital of RON62.7 million, per Trade Register (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]