Cellphone Wholesaler World Comm Trading Revenue Down 27% in 2019. Cellphone and accessory wholesaler World Comm Trading Gfz posted 213.5 million lei (some EUR45 million) sales last year, down 27% on 2018, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]