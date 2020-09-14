 
September 14, 2020

Wallachia Int'l Film Festival /250 participating projects; 'Cosmonauts', 'The Hollywood', 'Trans-Lit' - award-winning productions
"Cosmonauts" (Russia) by Danila Gulin, "The Hollywood" (USA) by William Austin Speis, and "Trans-Lit" (Pakistan, 2019) by Muhammad Umar Saeed, are among the award-winning productions presented at the Wallachia Int'l Film Festival Gala. The second edition of the Wallachia Int'l Film Festival took place Friday to Sunday in Bucharest, under COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, with the participation of 250 projects from 50 countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, Israel, Russia, Pakistan, Norway, Brazil, Mexico, Ukraine, Australia, China, India and Romania. The the big winners of the new edition of the Wallachia Int'l Film Festival are: * "Cosmonauts" (Russia) by Danila Gulin - Vlad The Impaler Trophy; * "The Hollywood" (USA) by William Austin Speis - Crown of Wallachia for Best Director; * "Trans-Lit" (Pakistan, 2019) by Muhammad Umar Saeed, world premiere - Best Featurette; * "Anna" (Ukraine / Israel / UK, 2019), by Dekel Berenson, official selection at Cannes - Best Short Film; * "Chupacabra Sundown" (USA) by Lesley Lillywite - Best Featurette Screenplay; * "The Witches Pond" (USA), by James Ersted, Tanya Linette Smith - Best Short Film Screenplay; * "Best Picture Spores" (Norway) by Tommy Bardal - Best Student Film; * "Portrait of a Mexican Poet in Iowa City" (UK) by James Fitzmaurice - Best TV / WEB Screenplay; * "The Old West Savior" (Brazil) by Rafael Ferreira - Best Independent Video Game; * Cristian Crisbasan (Romania) - Best Cinematographer; * Lauren Louise (UK) - Best Model; * "Little big - Go bananas" (Russia), by Alina Pasok, Iliya Prusikin - Best Music Video; * Sean Austin (known for his roles in "Lord of the Rings" and "Goonies") in "Two Dum Micks" (USA) by D.B. Sweney - Best Actor in a Short Film. A prize for the entire body of work was awarded to H.C. Dumitru Carabat, the founder of the Romanian School of Screenwriting at UNATC. The jury of the second edition of the Wallachia International Film Festival consisted of Lorena Manolica, festival manager; Silviu Bratosin, general manager 3dlpro; Ionut Povara, general manager of Kloo Communication, and president of the jury, associate professor Tudor Voican of UNATC, internationally renowned screenwriter and producer for "Binecuvantata fii, inchisoare" (Bless You Prison); "Marilena de la P7" (Marilena from P7); "California Dreamin"; "Medalia de onoare" (Medal of Honor); "Periferic" (Outbound); "Carmen". The first edition of the Wallachia Int'l Film Festival took place in October 2019 in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

