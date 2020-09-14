In phone conversation with Israeli counterpart, ForMin Aurescu discusses Middle East, joint gov't meeting

In phone conversation with Israeli counterpart, ForMin Aurescu discusses Middle East, joint gov't meeting. Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Sunday had a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi in continuation of political consultations during his visit to Israel earlier this month. According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the two ministers assessed the latest developments in preparations for holding a new joint session of the two national governments in 2021, namely the developments in setting up an expert working group to work on preparing the substance of the meeting in favourite areas of shared interest, such as agriculture, water management, IT, cyber security and artificial intelligence, to identify concrete co-operation projects. The discussion provided an opportunity for a new exchange of views on topics of common interest in the region, with emphasis on the stage of the Middle East Peace Process. Aurescu reiterated Romania's praise for an announcement regarding the normalisation of relations between Bahrain and Israel, as well as the relevant role of the United States of America in this process. He also voiced confidence that the normalisation of relations between Bahrain and Israel, together with the similar announcement in August on the normalisation of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, could contribute to the stability and security of the Middle East. MAE quotes Aurescu as having reiterated Romania's support for a lasting and comprehensive settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "As it is known, Romania supports this settlement of the dispute under international law and the solution of two states, Israel and Palestine, coexisting side by side in peace and security, which is the only viable option that meets the aspirations of both parties," reads the MAE release. According MAE, Aurescu indicated that Romania will continue to support, as mentioned in his discussions of September 2-3 in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, as well as in Ramallah, two sides engaging in a constructive dialogue, in order to resume direct negotiations to identify a sustainable solution. Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi reaffirmed his appreciation for Romania's position and contribution to this file, according to MAE. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

