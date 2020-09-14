FM Aurescu, Israeli counterpart Ashkenazi discuss Middle East Peace process, latest preparations for a joint session of the two Governments in 2021

FM Aurescu, Israeli counterpart Ashkenazi discuss Middle East Peace process, latest preparations for a joint session of the two Governments in 2021. Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Sunday had a telephone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi in continuation of political consultations during his visit to Israel earlier this month. According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the two ministers assessed the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]