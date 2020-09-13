Romanian Writers’ Union sends message of solidarity with Svetlana Alexievich: She is a symbol of free will



On Saturday, the Romanian Writers’ Union (USR) sent a message of solidarity with Nobel Laureate Svetlana Alexievich, an opponent of the Belarusian regime, saying she was “a symbol of free will.” “The Romanian Writers’ Union expresses its full solidarity with the Nobel Laureate in Literature (2015), (...)