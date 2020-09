Eduard Grosu wins 2020 Tour of Romania cycling race

Eduard Grosu wins 2020 Tour of Romania cycling race. Eduard Grosu, a member of Romania's national team, won this year's Tour of Romania cycling race. It is the 28th time a Romanian cyclist wins the race, which reached its 53rd edition this year. Holler Nikodemus of the German team Bike Aid ranked second, while Polish cyclist Krawczyk Szymon of