Romania’s new coronavirus cases fall below 700 for the first time in two months



Romanian officials reported 692 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, September 14, the lowest daily total in almost two months. The last time Romania recorded less than 700 daily cases was on July 20, according to Digi24. However, the number of tests performed in the last 24 hours was also (...)