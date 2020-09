GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 692 to 104.187

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 692 to 104.187. As many as 692 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in Romania since the previous reporting following tests performed at national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Monday. All the new (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]