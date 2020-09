American Independent Film Festival kicks off in Bucharest

American Independent Film Festival kicks off in Bucharest. The fourth edition of the American Independent Film Festival started in Bucharest on Monday, September 14. The event, which ends on September 20, is held outdoors at the Peasant Museum Cinema and at the National Art Museum of Romania - Museum Courtyard, as well as in other venues in the city.