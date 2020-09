Exhibition dedicated to Romanian-born Victor Brauner opens in Paris

An exhibition dedicated to Romanian-born surrealist Victor Brauner (1903–1966) opens at the Musée d'Art Moderne de Paris on September 18. The exhibition, titled Je suis le rêve. Je suis l'inspiration, covers both paintings and drawings, some of them on display for the first time since the