Press Release: Arctic launches TechPro Training Academy in collaboration with Koç University in Turkey and Valahia University in Romania

Press Release: Arctic launches TechPro Training Academy in collaboration with Koç University in Turkey and Valahia University in Romania. Arctic, the leader of the Romanian home appliance market, continues its investments in education and launches the TechPro Training Academy. The educational project is dedicated to the company's employees, who will be able to participate online in courses on current technical topics. TechPro (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]