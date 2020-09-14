17-year-old student represents Romania at the Breakthrough Junior Challenge global competition

Ana Călina, 17, represents Romania at the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, an annual global competition for students to inspire creative thinking about science. Her video, in which she explains the connection between mathematics and music, made it to the competition's Popular Vote phase