USR-PLUS leader: We want clear answers on assumed strategy for opening and continuation of school year. Dan Barna, co-chairman of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS Alliance), calls on the Government to quickly come up with very clear answers regarding the assumed strategy for the opening and continuation of the school year. "The fact that no resources have been allocated in time is one of the main causes of the extraordinary concern and the thousands of questions that parents ask themselves at all times, related to what will happen in the coming weeks and days, because it seems that we have come to choose between health and education, or this is not acceptable, this cannot happen. Just as there is an unfulfilled responsibility of the ministry in terms of the strategy and the ways to approach this crisis and there is this expectation, ( ...) parents are perfectly right to be anxious, we ask the Government to come up with very clear answers in the following days and hours, not in a month, not in three months, regarding the assumed strategy for the opening and continuation of the school year, because we can't give up education, just as we can't give up health," Barna told the Youth Conference "Romania: between stigma and misfortune", organized by USR Youth and PLUS Generation. According to him, USR PLUS has long said that there must be a real transfer of responsibility and resources at the level of local authorities so that schools can also develop at the initiative of those at the local level. "If we do not understand how important education is, if we do not understand how important it is to find the necessary solutions so as not to waste another hour of education, not to waste any class and any generation for various reasons or arguments more or less relevant, things will not change. Romania has a chance to get well if we understand that its professionalisation can only happen through the education of each generation," Barna added. He appreciated the fact that the current generations of young people want to get involved in the social act, because they understand that "this is no longer possible", proof being the opening of the school year. "If we continue to waste opportunities, if we continue to leave schools without resources, (...) things cannot get better and it will not be a surprise to anyone if in 10 or 20 years' time the pension system collapses completely and there will be no one to pay the pensions of those who follow, just as we should not be surprised how 30 years after the Revolution we have people in public positions with issues when it comes to writing and speaking in Romania," Dan Barna pointed out. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Three-Month Money Market Rate Sees Decline For Second Consecutive Day Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei contracted before May 2019, dropped to 1.97% a year on Tuesday (Sept 15).

