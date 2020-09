Libra Bank Net Profit Halves To RON23.9M, Revenue Grows 8.12% To RON164.8M

Libra Bank Net Profit Halves To RON23.9M, Revenue Grows 8.12% To RON164.8M. Libra Internet Bank on Monday said its net profit saw a twofold decline on the year, to RON23.9 million, in the first half of 2020, and its total revenue grew 8.12% on the year to RON164.8 million in January-June 2020, per ZF’s aggregate data from the bank’s half-year financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]