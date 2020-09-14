Several firemen receive honorary distinctions for lifesaving missions

Several firemen receive honorary distinctions for lifesaving missions. Interior Minister Marcel Vela has conferred, on Monday, distinctions to firemen that obtained remarkable results in their activity, during a ceremony taking place in front of the ministry on the occasion of the Day of Romanian Firemen, which was celebrated on September 13. He granted the Emblem of Honor of the Ministry of the Interior (MAI) to Sergeant First Class George Marius Stroilescu, from the Sinaia Firemen Detachment, also named Fireman of Honor 2020, who saved a 79 year old man from a house fire in Busteni, and Sergeant Major Constantin Cristian Barsanu, from the Falticeni Firemen Detachment, also named Saviour of Honor 2020, after saving a young woman that had fallen down a 31-meter deep well, while off duty. Marcel Vela has also granted the Emblem of Honor of the MAI to the General Inspector of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU), Dan-Paul Iamandi. Furthermore, he conferred the Emblem of Honor of the IGSU to another 40 firemen and conferred the Honor Placard of the MAI to several associations for the support granted to the Ministry in fulfilling its mission, among them being: the Association of Volunteer Rescuers 4X4 - Rescue 4X4, the Utility Dogs Club and the National Association of Mountain Rescuers of Romania. In his turn, Dan-Paul Iamandi granted to the Minister of Interior the IGSU placard and a painting done by a fireman. Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior, Raed Arafat, conferred on Marcel Vela the Emblem of Honor of the Department for Emergency Situations. During the ceremony, a priest said a prayer for the firemen that have lost their lives in the line of duty, and Marcel Vela presented a wreath and lit a candle to their memory. "The Ministry of the Interior, beyond being an elite institution of Romania, is a ministry where you meet heroes, people that by dressing in the nation's uniform, and having in their soul and their heart the Romanian flag, have stepped into a job, into a profession, into a passion, aware that at one point in time they may even sacrifice their lives (...) What we are doing now, offering a medal, a placard is just a symbol, just a moment in which we attempt to thank you, to present you to the nation," Marcel Vela stated. In his opinion, the Romanian nation needs harmony in these hard times of economic and health crisis. "Dear heroes, firemen, paramedics, rescue workers, volunteers who went to Albania, medics that went to Italy, passionate people who, beyond an institutional rigor, a normal subsidy, on your own expense you raise, educate, train dogs which have saved many lives. Maybe the two dogs that participated in missions and saved lives can serve as a symbol that people should save the lives of animals, maybe it's time we looked at ourselves and we searched in society, in everyday life, in family life, in our activities, for harmony, friendship, peace and good intentions. The Romanian nation needs - in these hard times of economic and health crisis, of all sorts of problems relating to globalization, relocation, geostrategic interests (...) - harmony, friendship and an awareness of the efforts that it must coagulate in a single direction - for the country, for Romania and for its future," stated Marcel Vela. He also stated that he desires an improvement of the working conditions of fire fighters. "I want, together with the MAI team, with the State Secretaries (...) to make it such that a reform of the ministry, an improvement of your conditions of activity, of remuneration, of equipment, be at the height of your sacrifice. We are a team now in this ministry which is focusing its efforts so that this ministry is more appreciated by Romanians, so that it is an elite institution and we show our countrymen that we defend their lives, their goods, and that we are with them in their moments of hardship," Marcel Vela added. The Romanian Firefighters' Day is celebrated on September 13, in memory of the Battle of Spirii Hill (in central Bucharest) of September 13, 1848 (Old Style, September 25 - New Style), when a detachment of military firemen led by Captain Pavel Zaganescu, together with the 2nd Line Infantry Regiment of the 2nd Infantry Battalion and the 7th Company of the 1st Line Infantry Regiment, mounted a heroic last defence of Bucharest and of the Revolution of 1848, faced with 6,000 Ottoman troops under the command of Omar Pasha Latas and Mehmed Fuad Pasha who had come to crush the Liberal revolution.AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

