Romanians from diaspora given two days to vote in general elections

Romanians from diaspora given two days to vote in general elections. Romanians living abroad will have two days, Saturday and Sunday, to express their vote in the general elections this year, according to a draft law amending the electoral law, passed by the Chamber of Deputies as the decision-making chamber. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The bill was drafted by Save (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]