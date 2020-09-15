Fewer holidays abroad and thinner gains for foreign investors balance Romania’s CA gap

Fewer holidays abroad and thinner gains for foreign investors balance Romania's CA gap. Romania's current account (CA) balance widened to EUR 4.86 billion in January - July, one fifth (19.5%) less than in the same period last year. The CA gap in the rolling 12-month period eased to just over EUR 9 bln (4.5% of GDP), the lowest level since February 2019.