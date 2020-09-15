Romania selected as the next market for the soft launch of MMO mobile game Otherworld Heroes



Romania selected as the next market for the soft launch of MMO mobile game Otherworld Heroes.

Swedish-based Bublar Group is moving forward with the soft launch of the location-based massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Otherworld Heroes, with Romania as the next market. The outcome of the first user acquisition campaign demonstrated good potential and the game won a (...)