Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu Opens Dental Center In Iasi In EUR750,000 Investment

Dental Clinic Chain Dr. Leahu Opens Dental Center In Iasi In EUR750,000 Investment. Dental clinic chain Dr. Leahu, the second largest player on the local dental services market, has announced the opening of a dental center in Iasi (eastern Romania), following an investment of EUR750,000 backed by the partnership system used by the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]