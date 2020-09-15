Romania logs more than 1,100 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Romania logs more than 1,100 coronavirus cases in 24 hours. Romania recorded 1,111 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 105,298 on Tuesday, September 15, according to the daily report. Separately, 591 patients retested positive for Covid-19. The number of patients who recovered was not yet available because of technical (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]