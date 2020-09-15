Furniture Maker Spectralcom Opens Fourth EUR70,000 Franchise Store Under Spectral Mobila Brand
Sep 15, 2020
Furniture Maker Spectralcom Opens Fourth EUR70,000 Franchise Store Under Spectral Mobila Brand.
Furniture manufacturer Spectralcom based in Barlad, a company held by entrepreneur Andrei Dodita, has reached a network of 11 stores under the Spectral Mobila brand, after opening a new unit, via franchise system, in Slatina, following an investment of (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]