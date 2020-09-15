Three Entrepreneurs Behind Boiler Coffee Shop Business Open 2nd Coffee Shop In Bucharest In EUR35,000 Investment

Three Entrepreneurs Behind Boiler Coffee Shop Business Open 2nd Coffee Shop In Bucharest In EUR35,000 Investment. The three Romanian entrepreneurs holding the Boiler Coffee Shop business have opened a second coffee shop, called Boiler Milk & Coffee, in Bucharest’s Piata Muncii (Labor Square), following an investment of EUR35,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]