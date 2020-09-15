PSD's Ciolacu: PSD to go alone in parliamentary elections

PSD's Ciolacu: PSD to go alone in parliamentary elections. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will run alone in the parliamentary elections of this year, will make no alliances, said, on Tuesday, the chairman of the party, Marcel Ciolacu. "I have discussed with my colleagues in what regards political alliances and we have made the decision, being the last day the Central Electoral Bureau accepts political alliance agreements, that the PSD will go alone in these parliamentary elections. What tipped the balance greatly was that we did not have any electoral alliance for the local elections. As you know, the National Political Council is also made up, besides organization chairs, of the mayors of large cities and the chairmen of county councils, and they are in local battles with the other political formations in the counties they represent, and I believe that tipped the balance a lot, as they are political adversaries with Pro Romania, as well as with ALDE [Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] and the PPU-SL [Humanist Power Party - Social Liberal]," said Ciolacu at the end of the meeting of the National Political Council of the party. He added that the Social Democrats will try to discuss with the other political leaders about alliances after the elections. "I have announced and received the vote of the colleagues for a post-electoral local alliance with Pro Romania in order to sketch the future majorities in the interest of the citizens in the county and local councils," he said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]