PM Orban, at the inauguration ceremony of the Eroilor – Drumul Taberei metro line: Very important subway section to Bucharest; we will not stop here



PM Orban, at the inauguration ceremony of the Eroilor – Drumul Taberei metro line: Very important subway section to Bucharest; we will not stop here.

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Tuesday that the commissioning of the Eroilor – Drumul Taberei subway section is very important to the city of Bucharest and all subsequent work will be carried out at a higher speed, noting that the infrastructure transport is utmost priority with the (...)