Romaero Shareholders OK RON59.9M Loan Contraction From CEC Bank

Romaero Shareholders OK RON59.9M Loan Contraction From CEC Bank. Shareholders of Romanian aircraft parts maker Romaero (RORX.RO) on Tuesday approved a decision to contract some credit facilities from lender CEC Bank within a maximum ceiling of RON59.9 million, respectively a RON45.2 million facility, over a 60-month period, to pay its state budget debts, and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]