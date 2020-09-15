MAE: Romania grants 100K euro to support civil society and independent press in Belarus

MAE: Romania grants 100K euro to support civil society and independent press in Belarus. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has transferred, on Tuesday, from the 2020 Development and Humanitarian Assistance Budget, managed by MAE and the International Cooperation for Development Agency (RoAid), a voluntary financial contribution worth 100,000 euro to support the civil society and the independent press in Belarus. Romania's contribution was transferred to the European Endowment for Democracy (EED), a European institution specialized in granting assistance for projects to consolidate democracy and human rights in the vicinity of the European Union, shows a MAE release sent to AGERPRES. Thus, Romania joins the other EU partners, member-states and institutions, which develop projects in partnership with the EED, for the direct benefit of the civil society in Belarus. "These days, the civil society and the independent press in Belarus, subjected to systematic pressures, is fighting for democracy. This support from Romania aims to fulfill the legitimate expectations of the citizens of Belarus, especially given that support for democratic developments and reforms constitutes the basis of EU cooperation with the states of the Eastern Partnership," said Minister Bogdan Aurescu, who approved the granting of the mentioned voluntary financial contribution. The Romanian Minister reiterates that "Romania remains a steadfast supporter of the consolidation of democracy in the Eastern Vicinity of the European Union, believing that respect for democratic values and principles can ensure security, stability and prosperity, both for the citizens of the states in the Eastern Partnership, as well as for the region as a whole."