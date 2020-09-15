 
Romaniapress.com

September 15, 2020

LocalElections2020/ Ponta (Pro Romania): On September 27 we lay foundation for future
Sep 15, 2020

LocalElections2020/ Ponta (Pro Romania): On September 27 we lay foundation for future.

The chairman of the Pro Romania Party, Victor Ponta, stated on Tuesday, in Slatina, that his party represents a long-term project, and that on September 27 a "foundation" is laid for the future. Victor Ponta was present on Tuesday in the city of Slatina and in several other localities in the county to support the candidates of the party for the local elections, being accompanied by the candidate for the position of chairman of the Olt County Council, Mihai Nita, by the candidate for mayor of Slatina, Marius Balasa, as well as by other candidates from cities and communes. "I came to Slatina to express my support for Marius Balasa, for Mihai Nita, the candidate for the position of chairman of the County Council and for all of Pro Romania's candidates. I am convinced that on September 27 we lay a foundation for the future and through our local elected officials, mayors, deputy mayors, we can build what we want for 2024," said Victor Ponta. The Pro Romania leader maintained that 2021 will be a crisis year, as was 2011. "Although the entire system was made so that nobody other than the PSD [Social Democratic Party] and the PNL [National Liberal Party] can do anything in elections in Romania, Pro Romania has very good candidates. Pro Romania is a long-term project, it's not only for September 27. We want in the coming period, even if we are in the opposition, because that's how you grow - in the opposition - to show the Government what it does wrong, to show what must be done and to try and contribute so that Romanians overcome the crisis in 2021 easier than they did the one in 2010. If people forgot how 2011 was, unfortunately we will remember, I see the same mistakes, 'there's no more money, we can't do that', but at the same time business as usual and the same arrangements, and in 2012 an important part of those here showed that Romania can be pulled out of the crisis. I hope that in 2022-2023 Romanians suffer less and we get out quicker and easier of the crisis period," Victor Ponta also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cristina Matei, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Local Elections2020/Orban: Vacaresti Delta, to become oasis; land to be redirected to Capital City Hall Prime Minister Ludovic Orban participated, on Tuesday, in an electoral event of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS Alliance) in Bucharest District 4, where he stated that the Vacaresti Delta (ed.n. - the urban (...)

Christopher Veit Appointed Executive Board Member Of OMV Petrom The Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom S.A. (SNP.RO) on Tuesday appointed Christopher Veit, 62, as the new Executive Board Member responsible for Upstream of OMV Petrom S.A. after Peter Zeilinger waived his mandate as Executive Board Member responsible for Upstream of OMV Petrom (...)

ForMin Aurescu, US ambassador discuss Three Seas Initiative, Alexei Navalny case Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomed, on Tuesday, the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, and they discussed, among other topics, about the Three Seas Initiative and about the case of Aleksei Navalny, informs a press release to the MAE, sent to AGERPRES. As regards the (...)

Ciolacu: PSD to go alone in the parliamentary elections The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will run alone in the parliamentary elections of this year, will make no alliances, said, on Tuesday, the chairman of the party, Marcel Ciolacu. “I have discussed with my colleagues in what regards political alliances and we have made the decision, being the (...)

MAE: Romania grants 100K euro to support civil society and independent press in Belarus The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has transferred, on Tuesday, from the 2020 Development and Humanitarian Assistance Budget, managed by MAE and the International Cooperation for Development Agency (RoAid), a voluntary financial contribution worth 100,000 euro to support the civil society (...)

Romaero Shareholders OK RON59.9M Loan Contraction From CEC Bank Shareholders of Romanian aircraft parts maker Romaero (RORX.RO) on Tuesday approved a decision to contract some credit facilities from lender CEC Bank within a maximum ceiling of RON59.9 million, respectively a RON45.2 million facility, over a 60-month period, to pay its state budget debts, and (...)

Three-Month Money Market Rate Sees Decline For Second Consecutive Day Romania's three-month ROBOR index, the interbank interest rate used as a reference to calculate variable interests for loans in lei contracted before May 2019, dropped to 1.97% a year on Tuesday (Sept 15).

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |