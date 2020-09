Ciolacu: PSD to go alone in the parliamentary elections

Ciolacu: PSD to go alone in the parliamentary elections. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will run alone in the parliamentary elections of this year, will make no alliances, said, on Tuesday, the chairman of the party, Marcel Ciolacu. “I have discussed with my colleagues in what regards political alliances and we have made the decision, being the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]