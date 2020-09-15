ForMin Aurescu, US ambassador discuss Three Seas Initiative, Alexei Navalny case

ForMin Aurescu, US ambassador discuss Three Seas Initiative, Alexei Navalny case. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomed, on Tuesday, the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, and they discussed, among other topics, about the Three Seas Initiative and about the case of Aleksei Navalny, informs a press release the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES. As regards the Three Seas Initiative, officials considered "the role of this platform in strengthening the Strategic Partnership between the European Union and the United States of America, essential for the security and prosperity of the two shores of the Atlantic," the MAE release shows. Minister Aurescu presented the in-depth cooperation between Romania and Poland within the Three Seas Initiative, as evidenced by recent discussions with his Warsaw counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, with an emphasis on the common Romanian-Polish interest and commitment to implementing priority interconnection projects, in particular the Rail2Sea projects (the modernization and development of the railway corridor between the Polish port of Gdansk and the Port of Constanta) and the Via Carpathia road project. At the same time, Aurescu pointed out that the Initiative must continue to deliver concrete results and maintain its strategic orientation. According to the MAE, the US Ambassador, in his turn, expressed support for the carrying out of strategic interconnection projects on the north-south axis of the Initiative, including Rail2Sea and Via Carpathia. Bogdan Aurescu also highlighted the main conclusions of the official visit to Israel and Palestine on September 2 and 3, especially with regard to the stage of the Middle East Peace Process. He conveyed to the US ambassador that Romania appreciates the role of the United States in the process of normalizing relations in the region, referring to recent developments between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, respectively. The head of the Romanian diplomacy highlighted that such initiatives contribute to the improvement of the climate of security and trust in the region, our country encouraging such progress. Bogdan Aurescu reiterated Romania's support for a lasting and comprehensive settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on international law and the two-state solution. According to the minister, Romania will continue to support, as indicated in the discussions held during the visit, both in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, as well as in Ramallah, the engagement of the two sides in a constructive dialogue, with a view to resuming the direct negotiations between the two parties aimed at identifying a lasting solution. Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman conveyed the US appreciation for Romania's efforts to support the Peace Process, as a state that traditionally has a balanced approach and a good relationship with both parties involved in the conflict, the MAE release mentions. Minister Bogdan Aurescu and Ambassador Adrian Zuckerman also exchanged assessments and positions on the case of Alexei Navalny, developments in the negotiation of the new START agreement, the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and Belarus. The US Ambassador voiced his appreciation for the Romanian Government's constant position in supporting the democratic process and the civil society in Belarus, further shows the MAE release. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PNL says its candidate leads for Bucharest City Hall but the margin is thin Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by the Liberals (PNL) and the progresist USR-PLUS alliance, leads in the race for Bucharest City Hall with 33% of the intended vote, followed closely by Social Democrat incumbent mayor Gabriela Firea (30.5%), according to a poll conducted by Novel (...)



Romanian Govt. to launch StarTech Innovation grant program maybe in November The new Start-Up Nation program aimed at supporting new, innovative companies could begin in November, provided that the authorities can respect the timing of other state aid schemes for companies, said the secretary of state in the Economy Ministry Liviu Rogojinaru. However, the Government (...)



Romania's Govt. publishes procedures for IT SMEs digitization grants program Romania's Government has published in the Official Journal the procedures to be followed by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the IT sector looking to apply for grants to develop their activity. These grants are part of a wider government program for digitizing SMEs in Romania, which has (...)



Retailer Profi surpasses carmaker Dacia as biggest employer in Romania Supermarket chain Profi, controlled by investment fund Mid Europa Partners, was the private company with the highest number of employees in Romania in 2019. It surpassed carmaker Dacia, which has dominated the ranking in recent years, according to Economica.net compiling data from the Trade (...)



Net units of Romanian pension funds up some 2% in August Romanian mandatory private pension funds' net assets increased to RON 68.5 billion (EUR 14.1 bln) at the end of August, up 18.6% compared to the same month of last year. Voluntary private pension fund's assets reached RON 2.7 bln (EUR 555 mln), up 13.9% year-on-year. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The (...)



Romanian state-owned EximBank pays EUR 59.4 mln to NBG for Banca Romaneasca Romanian state-owned EximBank paid EUR 59.4 million for a 99.28% stake in the National Bank of Greece - NBG's local subsidiary Banca Romaneasca. As part of the deal, it also transferred EUR 65 mln to NBG, as a collateral deposit that matured in July 2020 - when all the procedures related to (...)



Hidroelectrica to bid for 108MW wind farm in Romania Romanian state-owned hydropower group Hidroelectrica has initiated the procedures to submit a bid, on September 30, for the 108MW wind farm that the German utility group Steag is selling in eastern Romania. Hidroelectrica is seeking a consultant for the deal and is willing to pay EUR 280,000 (...)

