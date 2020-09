RO Govt. soft launches online platform for EUR 1 bln SME grants

RO Govt. soft launches online platform for EUR 1 bln SME grants. Romania’s Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment launched on Tuesday, September 15, the online platform where local firms can apply for grants under the Government’s EUR 1 bln program. The platform (granturi.imm.gov.ro) is currently in a soft-launch phase. Company owners and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]