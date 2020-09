KFC Romania seeks 400 workers to support home delivery

Fast food restaurant chain KFC Romania wants to employ over 400 people and is ready to pay gross salaries of up to RON 3,400 - which is just above the average wage in the country. The open positions are for kitchen workers, cooks, cashiers, and the locations are in Bucharest, Sibiu, Constanta.