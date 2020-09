Romania, unlikely to sell 5G licenses this year

Romania, unlikely to sell 5G licenses this year. Romania can't award the first 5G licenses before the end of this year, not even if the Government publishes in the Official Journal the documents that the telecom regulatory body ANCOM has been waiting for to initiate the auction, ANCOM deputy head Eduard Lovin said at a conference. Under the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]