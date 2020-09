Comvex Inaugurates Largest Grain Terminal in Constanta Harbor

Comvex Inaugurates Largest Grain Terminal in Constanta Harbor. Bulk raw material handling company Comvex Constanta (CMVX.RO) is getting ready to inaugurate the largest grain export terminal in the Constanta Harbor, with a capacity of 200,000 tons and become a grain export hub, following a EUR56 million investment started in 2017 and funded by Raiffeisen (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]