Bucharest Stock Exchange has launched the first ESG-focused initiative in Romania

Bucharest Stock Exchange has launched the first ESG-focused initiative in Romania. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has launched the first Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)-focused initiative on the Romanian capital market, which aims to provide high-level ESG insights for BVB-listed companies, according to a press statement released on Tuesday. Utilising (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]