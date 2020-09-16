Romania grants 100.000 euro to support civil society and independent press in Belarus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has transferred, on Tuesday, from the 2020 Development and Humanitarian Assistance Budget, managed by MAE and the International Cooperation for Development Agency (RoAid), a voluntary financial contribution worth 100,000 euro to support the civil society