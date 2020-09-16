CTP alongside Maersk and IB Cargo closed the most spectacular deal of the last five years on the logistics market in Romania



CTP, the leading premium industrial parks developer and long-term manager in Romania and Central and Eastern Europe, has been named the landlord of choice by joint venture partnership between Maersk and IB Cargo which is going to operate a DC for IKEA Supply AG from the largest building in (...)