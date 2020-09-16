Fashion retailer Cacharel’s only brand store in Romania opens in Fashion House Outlet Centre Bucharest

Fashion retailer Cacharel's only brand store in Romania opens in Fashion House Outlet Centre Bucharest. International fashion retailer Cacharel opened its only brand store in Romania in the Fashion House Outlet Centre in Bucharest. The new store, which covers 196.26 sqm, is retailing exclusively menswear collections, the shopping centre announced. Created in 1962, in