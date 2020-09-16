Bucharest’s railway link to the airport could be put into operation in December, transport minister says



Transport minister Lucian Bode believes that the new railway line connecting Bucharest’s largest train station Gara de Nord to the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni will be put into operation on December 12, local Agerpres reported. “The distance between Gara de Nord and Otopeni is (...)