Retailer Pepco On Track to Reaching 300 Stores in Romania

Retailer Pepco On Track to Reaching 300 Stores in Romania. Polish-held discount store chain Pepco has opened 30 stores in Romania since the beginning of the year and is now close to reaching 300 stores. It plans to inaugurate new ones in September, with the next openings scheduled for Bucharest, Iasi and Vlahita this week and Baicoi next (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]