Poland resuming non-stop flights to Romania. Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has announced that Poland has decided that regular passenger flights to Romania can resume today, September 16. The measure adopted by Poland is valid until September 29, and this decision was taken as Poland passed new rules for the operation of flights to/from other countries amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. MAE says in a press statement that Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu, has repeatedly brought up, in conversations with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, the resumption of non-stop flights between the two countries, both at an informal Gymnich meeting in Berlin on August 28, as well as in telephone calls on September 11. At the same time, MAE reports that persons travelling to Poland from an EU member state, as well as Norway, Switzerland, Iceland or Liechtenstein may continue to enter Poland without restrictions or special measures such as compulsory quarantine. Only random checks of travel documents are carried out at Schengen land borders with Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Lithuania. MAE reminds Romanian nationals that they can request consular assistance by calling the Romanian Embassy in Warsaw: 0048 22 628 31 56; 0048 22 622 25 70; 0048 22 622 25 20, with the calls being redirected free of charge to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by call centre operators 24/7. Romanian citizens who face a difficult, special, emergency situation may call the emergency number of the diplomatic mission: 0048 694 486 683. MAE recommends visiting the websites: www.mae.ro/node/51924 and varsovia.mae.ro. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]