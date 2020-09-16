 
FM Aurescu, U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman discuss the Three Seas Initiative, Navalny case
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomed, on Tuesday, the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, and they discussed, among other topics, about the Three Seas Initiative and about the case of Aleksei Navalny, informs a press release the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PNL says its candidate leads for Bucharest City Hall but the margin is thin Independent candidate Nicusor Dan, supported by the Liberals (PNL) and the progresist USR-PLUS alliance, leads in the race for Bucharest City Hall with 33% of the intended vote, followed closely by Social Democrat incumbent mayor Gabriela Firea (30.5%), according to a poll conducted by Novel (...)

Romanian Govt. to launch StarTech Innovation grant program maybe in November The new Start-Up Nation program aimed at supporting new, innovative companies could begin in November, provided that the authorities can respect the timing of other state aid schemes for companies, said the secretary of state in the Economy Ministry Liviu Rogojinaru. However, the Government (...)

Romania's Govt. publishes procedures for IT SMEs digitization grants program Romania's Government has published in the Official Journal the procedures to be followed by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the IT sector looking to apply for grants to develop their activity. These grants are part of a wider government program for digitizing SMEs in Romania, which has (...)

Retailer Profi surpasses carmaker Dacia as biggest employer in Romania Supermarket chain Profi, controlled by investment fund Mid Europa Partners, was the private company with the highest number of employees in Romania in 2019. It surpassed carmaker Dacia, which has dominated the ranking in recent years, according to Economica.net compiling data from the Trade (...)

Net units of Romanian pension funds up some 2% in August Romanian mandatory private pension funds' net assets increased to RON 68.5 billion (EUR 14.1 bln) at the end of August, up 18.6% compared to the same month of last year. Voluntary private pension fund's assets reached RON 2.7 bln (EUR 555 mln), up 13.9% year-on-year. ___STEADY_PAYWALL___ The (...)

Romanian state-owned EximBank pays EUR 59.4 mln to NBG for Banca Romaneasca Romanian state-owned EximBank paid EUR 59.4 million for a 99.28% stake in the National Bank of Greece - NBG's local subsidiary Banca Romaneasca. As part of the deal, it also transferred EUR 65 mln to NBG, as a collateral deposit that matured in July 2020 - when all the procedures related to (...)

Hidroelectrica to bid for 108MW wind farm in Romania Romanian state-owned hydropower group Hidroelectrica has initiated the procedures to submit a bid, on September 30, for the 108MW wind farm that the German utility group Steag is selling in eastern Romania. Hidroelectrica is seeking a consultant for the deal and is willing to pay EUR 280,000 (...)

 

