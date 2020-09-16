FM Aurescu, U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman discuss the Three Seas Initiative, Navalny case

FM Aurescu, U.S. Ambassador Zuckerman discuss the Three Seas Initiative, Navalny case. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu welcomed, on Tuesday, the US Ambassador in Bucharest, Adrian Zuckerman, and they discussed, among other topics, about the Three Seas Initiative and about the case of Aleksei Navalny, informs a press release the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]