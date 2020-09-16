Western Romania: Museum of Natural Sciences in Arad reopens with a new exhibition concept

Western Romania: Museum of Natural Sciences in Arad reopens with a new exhibition concept. The Museum of Natural Sciences within the Arad Museum Complex reopened on Tuesday, September 15, with a new, interactive exhibition concept and new technologies such as holograms, audio systems, or touchpads. The museum's revamping started in January and cost RON 1.7 million, according to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]