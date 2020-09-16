Big deal on Bucharest Stock Exchange: Fondul Proprietatea sells 2.5% of OMV Petrom
Sep 16, 2020
Fondul Proprietatea (FP), the biggest investment fund in Romania, put up for sale a minimum of 1.4 billion shares in OMV Petrom (SNP), the biggest local listed company. The stake represents 2.47% of the company’s capital and has a market value of over RON 500 mln (EUR 105 mln), based on (...)
