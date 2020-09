New edition of the Romanian Film Festival starts in Madrid

New edition of the Romanian Film Festival starts in Madrid. Parking, the feature film directed by Tudor Giurgiu, opens the tenth edition of the Romanian Film Festival in Madrid. The festival, entitled "Between La Gomera and Bucharest," opens on Thursday, September 17, at Cineteca Madrid, and will end on September 25, News.ro reported. It is organized (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]