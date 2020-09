Enel X Romania Puts Into Use Two New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations In Timisoara

Enel X Romania Puts Into Use Two New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations In Timisoara. Enel X Romania, part of Enel X, the division of advanced energy services of Enel Group, on Wednesday said it put into use two new electric vehicle charging stations, one in Dumbravita (near the city of Timisoara) and one in Timisoara, which is the capital city of Timis (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]